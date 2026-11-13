Kaprizov delivered three assists Thursday in a 5-2 win over Toronto.

Kaprizov has been fire this season. He's on a 10-game point streak that includes six goals, 12 assists and 29 shots, and he's put up at least one point in 19 of the Wild's 21 games this season. Overall, Kaprizov sits second in the NHL in goals (17) and third in points (35). The only thing that gives us pause in his stat line is his bloated shooting percentage -- he's firing at a 25.4 percent rate, and his career average is 16.9. Kaprizov's goal scoring will slow -- he's on a 68-goal, 140-point pace, and his career mark is 47 goals and 108 points (2021-22). But a new career mark is certainly possible.