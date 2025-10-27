Kaprizov had three assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Kaprizov has gone three straight games without finding the back of the net, but with at least three shots in each of his last two contests, the star winger remains a focal point on offense for Minnesota. He also has four assists in his last two outings and 14 points overall through 10 games (five goals, nine helpers), so fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much about his sudden lack of goals.