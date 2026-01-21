Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Three-game, seven-assist streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kaprizov picked up two assists Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to Montreal.
One came on the power play. Kaprizov is on a three-game, seven-assist streak (nine shots), but he has just three goals in his last 16 games. Even with the goal slump, Kaprizov sits in a tie for seventh overall in the NHL in goals with 25. A quick spurt of goals and he'll be in the top five.
