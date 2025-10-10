Kaprizov recorded three assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Kaprizov signed an eight-year, $136 million contract extension with the Wild just before the start of the season, and he certainly lived up to that hefty price tag in this campaign opener despite not finding the back of the net. Kaprizov recorded 56 points in 41 regular-season outings in 2024-25 after missing time with several injuries, including a lower-body problem that sidelined him for 28 games between Jan. 26 and April 9. The star winger should provide elite fantasy value in 2025-26 as long as he stays healthy.