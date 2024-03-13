Kaprizov scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Arizona.

Kaprizov opened the scoring 6:29 into the first period, beating Karel Vejmelka with a wrister through traffic. He'd pick up an assist on Ryan Hartman's power-play tally in the second before adding a second goal and third point with an empty-netter in the final frame. Kaprizov's been on a tear of late -- he has points in five straight contests, totaling seven goals and three assists in that span. Overall, the 26-year-old winger's up to 73 points (33 goals, 40 assists) through 59 games this season.