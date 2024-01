Kaprizov registered two goals and an assist in the 6-4 road win over the Panthers on Friday night.

Kaprizov opened the scoring on the power-play on assists from Matt Boldy and Brock Faber. He potted a second power-play goal in the third period on Anthony Stolarz after he took over goaltending duties for Sergei Bobrovsky. Kaprizov ended with three shots, two hits, and a minus-2 rating in 20:35 TOI. He now has 15 points (seven goals and eight assists) in his past 10 games.