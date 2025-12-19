Kaprizov scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 28-year-old winger found Ryan Hartman for an easy tap-in goal to get Minnesota on the board midway through the second period, before Kaprizov and Matt Boldy set up each other's empty-netters late in the third. It was Kaprizov's second three-point performance in the last three games, and he has yet to go more than two games in a row without getting onto the scoresheet this season, racking up 22 goals -- third in the NHL behind Nathan MacKinnon and Morgan Geekie -- and 41 points in 35 games.