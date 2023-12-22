Kaprizov notched a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over Montreal.

Kaprizov's first two points came on the power play, setting up Matt Boldy's tally in the first period and Brock Faber's in the third. He'd then score the game-winner with just five seconds left in overtime, one-timing a feed from Marcus Johansson to give Minnesota a 4-3 win. Kaprizov now has three goals and six points in his last three games after he was held to just one assist in his previous five contests. The 26-year-old Kaprizov got off to a slow start offensively by his standards, though he's shown signs of breaking out of late. He's up to 11 goals and 30 points through 31 games this season.