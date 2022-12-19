Kaprizov scored a goal and two assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

He added four shots and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. All of Kaprizov's points came in the first two periods as the Wild built a 3-0 lead, and the team's top line including Sam Steel and Mats Zuccarello combined for two goals and seven points on the afternoon. It's Kaprizov's second straight three-point performance and his fourth in his last 11 games, a stretch during which the third-year superstar has racked up seven goals and 18 points.