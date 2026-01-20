Kaprizov picked up two assists in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Monday.

Kaprizov has five helpers in the last two games. His 57 points (25 goals, 32 assists) put him 10th in the NHL in scoring. Those 25 goals put him in a multi-player tie for seventh in goals. Kaprizov also has 173 shots in just 50 games. At this rate, he'll come close to equaling his career high (289) set in 2020-21.