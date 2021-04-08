Kaprizov scored two goals and added an assist, all on the power play, in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Avalanche.

Kaprizov opened the scoring four minutes into the game. He tallied again in the second period and added a helper on Kevin Fiala's hat-trick-clinching goal in the third. The 23-year-old Kaprizov continues to impress with 16 goals, 18 assists, 99 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 38 games in his rookie season.