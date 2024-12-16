Kaprizov scored twice on six shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kaprizov struck early in the first period and tied the game at 2-2 late in the second, but Vegas was one goal better. Kaprizov now has a share of the league lead in goals with 22, tied with Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl. Kaprizov has surged lately with nine goals and four helpers over his last 10 contests. Overall, the star winger is up to 47 points, 105 shots on net and a plus-23 rating over 30 appearances.