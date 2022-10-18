Kaprizov scored twice on five shots, added two hits and went minus-3 in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

One of Kaprizov's two goals was on the power play. He was one bright spot for the Wild, but the 25-year-old winger's offense wasn't enough to prevent the team from taking a third straight loss to open the year. Kaprizov has racked up three goals, two assists, 13 shots on net and five hits through three contests, but the Wild's poor defending has left him with a minus-8 rating. Fantasy managers can overlook that one bad statistic if he continues to score at an impressive rate.