Kaprizov picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

The 26-year-old winger helped set up both of Marco Rossi's tallies in the second period. Kaprizov has five multi-point performances in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's amassed 10 goals and 16 points, and he sits one point short of reaching 80 on the season.