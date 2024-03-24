Kaprizov picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.
The 26-year-old winger helped set up both of Marco Rossi's tallies in the second period. Kaprizov has five multi-point performances in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's amassed 10 goals and 16 points, and he sits one point short of reaching 80 on the season.
