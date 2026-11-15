Kaprizov picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Both helpers came in the second period as the Wild took control of the contest, as Kaprizov had a hand in tallies by Quinn Hughes and Ryan Hartman. Kaprizov extended his point streak to 11 games in the process, a blistering stretch in which he's racked up six goals and 20 points. The superstar winger's 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) put him third in the NHL scoring race behind the Oilers' Connor McDavid (50) and Leon Draisaitl (38).