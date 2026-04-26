Kaprizov picked up two assists Saturday in the Wild's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The superstar winger had a hand in a first-period tally by Brock Faber before he helped set up Matt Boldy's OT winner. Kaprizov has racked up a goal and six points in the first four games of the series heading into Game 5 on Tuesday back in Dallas.