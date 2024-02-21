Kaprizov tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Winnipeg.

Kaprizov followed up Monday's six-point outburst with another multi-point effort versus the Jets, cutting the deficit to 5-2 with a power-play goal in the third period before adding an assist on Marco Rossi's tally just over a minute later. The 26-year-old Kaprizov now has five goals and 14 points during his current six-game scoring streak. He's registered 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) over his last 21 contests, as he's up to 24 goals and 59 points through 49 games this season.