Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on six shots and added an assist, also on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

The Wild have had mixed results overall, but the power play is an early bright spot, and Kaprizov is playing a massive part there. He has scored all four of his goals with the man advantage, and three of his five assists have also come with the Wild on the power play. The 28-year-old has added 19 shots on net, a minus-3 rating, two hits and two blocked shots while filling his usual top-line role. The even-strength production will come in due time, but Kaprizov has wasted little time reminding the NHL that he has 100-point potential when everything clicks.