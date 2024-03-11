Kaprizov scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.

The 26-year-old jammed home a rebound during a scramble in front of Juuse Saros late in the second period, then helped set up Matt Boldy's OT winner. Kaprizov has a four-game point streak going during which he's piled up five goals and seven points, and over the last 15 contests he's put together a stellar 12 goals and 25 points. Sunday's PP point was his 32nd of the season, tying the career high he established in 2022-23.