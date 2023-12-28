Kaprizov scored a goal on a team-high six shots on net while adding an assist, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Detroit.

The 26-year-old helped set up Matt Boldy for the game's first tally just 38 seconds into the first period, then potted the last goal of the night himself late in the third. Kaprizov extended his goal streak to four games and point streak to five in the process, a stretch in which he's collected five goals and nine points. The surge has put Kaprizov back on a point-a-game pace for the season, as he's up to 33 points (13 goals, 20 helpers) through 33 contests.