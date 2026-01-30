Kaprizov recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Kaprizov was silent for most of the game, but he came through in the final period with an assist in Matt Boldy's goal to give the Wild a 3-1 lead. The star winger would later close out the game with an empty-netter at the 17:45 mark of the final frame. Kaprizov has six multi-point efforts in his last seven games and has tallied 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) in 55 games this season. He's one goal away from becoming just the fourth player in 2025-26 with at least 30 goals and 30 helpers.