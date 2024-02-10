Kaprizov scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Penguins.

His third-period tally wasn't without controversy, as the puck seemed to hit the netting above the glass in the corner just prior to Kaprizov pouncing on a rebound and firing it behind Alex Nedeljkovic, but the refs let play continue and replay after a Pittsburgh challenge was inconclusive. It was Kaprizov's fifth game-winner of the season, a mark he's reached in each of the last three campaigns, and he's also now scored 20-plus goals in all four of his seasons in the NHL. In the last 10 games since he returned from an upper-body injury, Kaprizov has piled up seven goals and 13 points.