Kaprizov picked up a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-2 defeat versus Nashville.

Kaprizov picked up an assist when Joel Eriksson Ek deflected his shot past Juuse Saros on a second-period power play before adding a second helper on Matt Boldy's tally in the third, also on the man advantage. Kaprizov's posted 10 points (five goals, five assists) in seven contests since his return from a seven-game IR stint. The 26-year-old winger is up to 18 goals and 44 points (including 21 on the power play) through 41 games this season.