Kaprizov scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

He got the Wild on the board with 30 seconds left in the first period, wiring a one-timer past Devon Levi from the faceoff dot to the goalie's left, before setting up Joel Eriksson Ek for a nearly identical goal midway through the third as Minnesota tried to rally from a 3-1 deficit. It's only Kaprizov's third multi-point performance through 14 games, but his production's been steady with five goals and 14 points -- including four tallies and four helpers on the power play.