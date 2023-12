Kaprizov scored two goals on a team-high seven shots, including the game-winner, in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Bruins.

The 26-year-old tied the game at 2-2 midway through the third period, then gave the Wild the win with a one-timer in the extra frame. Kaprizov snapped a six-game goal drought with the performance, but the streaky winger still has five goals and 12 points over his last 13 contests.