Kaprizov (undisclosed) underwent a minor surgery and is expected to be ready "well in advance of camp," Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear exactly what Kaprizov was dealing with but, fortunately, it doesn't sound too serious. The 25-year-old winger racked up 47 goals and 108 points during the regular season before tallying another eight points in six postseason appearances. Barring a setback, Kaprizov will be in his usual top-line role to begin the 2022-23 campaign.