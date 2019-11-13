Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Wants to join NHL next season
Kaprizov wants to play in the NHL next season, Wild General Manager Bill Guerin told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Kaprizov, a 2015 fifth-round draft pick, has 13 goals and 25 points in 25 games this season for CSKA Moscow. His Kontinental Hockey League contract expires in April 2020, so this would be confirmation of the original plan for him to move to the NHL after the 2019-20 season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.