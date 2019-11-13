Kaprizov wants to play in the NHL next season, Wild General Manager Bill Guerin told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Kaprizov, a 2015 fifth-round draft pick, has 13 goals and 25 points in 25 games this season for CSKA Moscow. His Kontinental Hockey League contract expires in April 2020, so this would be confirmation of the original plan for him to move to the NHL after the 2019-20 season.