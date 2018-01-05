Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Wild still eyeing KHL star

Kaprizov has scored 15 goals with 36 points in 38 games for CSKA Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League. Wild GM Chuck Fletcher recently was in Russie to watch Kaprizov and still believes he and Andrei Svetlakov will be a part of the Wild's future, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He has tremendous hockey sense and makes plays, has a very quick release on his shot and he always works hard. He's very competitive," Fletcher said about Kaprizov.

Kaprizov, a fifth-round pick of Minnesota in 2015, scored 42 points last year in the KHL, so he's having another strong season. He signed a three-year deal with CSKA Moscow before the 2017-18 season, so he won't be in the NHL until 2020-21 at the earliest.