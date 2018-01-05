Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Wild still eyeing KHL star
Kaprizov has scored 15 goals with 36 points in 38 games for CSKA Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League. Wild GM Chuck Fletcher recently was in Russie to watch Kaprizov and still believes he and Andrei Svetlakov will be a part of the Wild's future, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He has tremendous hockey sense and makes plays, has a very quick release on his shot and he always works hard. He's very competitive," Fletcher said about Kaprizov.
Kaprizov, a fifth-round pick of Minnesota in 2015, scored 42 points last year in the KHL, so he's having another strong season. He signed a three-year deal with CSKA Moscow before the 2017-18 season, so he won't be in the NHL until 2020-21 at the earliest.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...