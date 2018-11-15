Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Wild will wait until 2020

Minnesota will not try to bring Kaprizov to the NHL until his Kontinental Hockey League contract expires in April 2020, Wild general manager Paul Fenton told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "We're going to see more of a finished product, and he'll probably be able to handle the rigors of the NHL a lot better then," Felton said.

Kaprizov, a 2015 fifth-round draft pick, has 10 goals and seven assists in 24 games for CSKA Moscow. There was some thought the Wild may try to bring him over earlier than 2020, but he'll remain a top prospect for the organization.