Kaprizov (upper body) is out Saturday versus Winnipeg, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Kaprizov left Saturday's contest in the third period and he'll now miss Sunday's game as well. The 26-year-old winger is riding six-game point streak, tallying five goals and 10 points in that span. Nicolas Petan figures to slot into the lineup in Kaprizov's absence. Minnesota's next game is Tuesday against the Flames.
More News
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Suffers undisclosed injury Saturday•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Two points against Wings•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Three points in OT win•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Two tallies including OT winner•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Sets up opening goal•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: One of each in win•