Kaprizov (upper body) is out Saturday versus Winnipeg, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kaprizov left Saturday's contest in the third period and he'll now miss Sunday's game as well. The 26-year-old winger is riding six-game point streak, tallying five goals and 10 points in that span. Nicolas Petan figures to slot into the lineup in Kaprizov's absence. Minnesota's next game is Tuesday against the Flames.