Minnesota placed Gabriel on waivers Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Gabriel only managed to tally 10 points in 49 games with AHL Iowa last season, so there's clearly room for improvement in his offensive skill set. The 24-year-old winger will likely stay in the minors for the majority of the 2017-18 campaign.

