Wild's Kurtis Gabriel: Jumps to big club
Gabriel was recalled from AHL Iowa on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Gabriel makes the shift because AHL Iowa's season has ended. The 24-year-old winger posted three goals, five assists and 43 PIM in 42 minor-league games this campaign. He will not play in Game 3 against the Jets.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...