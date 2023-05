Masters (lower body) is expected to be sidelined for three months after sustaining an injury at the Memorial Cup with WHL Kamloops, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Masters signed his entry-level contract in March and is expected to begin 2023-24 with AHL Iowa. His readiness for the start of the regular season is in doubt, as the long-term nature of his injury will limit his training over the summer. The defenseman was selected 118th overall in 2021.