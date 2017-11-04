Wild's Kyle Quincey: Back in fold
Quincey, whose absence from the past two games can be attributed to a minor (undisclosed) injury, will return Saturday for a home game against the Blackhawks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
According to Russo, Gustav Olofsson will take a seat so that Quincey can draw into this next contest. Quincey remains a no-frills fantasy option having picked up three assists and a plus-3 rating over nine games and 15:35 of average ice time -- that's nothing to brag to your friends about if you own him, but he gets the job done for the Wild.
More News
-
Wild's Kyle Quincey: Gets second assist of season Thursday•
-
Wild's Kyle Quincey: Joins Wild on one-year pact•
-
Blue Jackets' Kyle Quincey: Gets back onto scoresheet Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kyle Quincey: Will ride pine Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kyle Quincey: Heads to Columbus in one-for-one swap•
-
Devils' Kyle Quincey: Sitting out Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...