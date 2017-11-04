Quincey, whose absence from the past two games can be attributed to a minor (undisclosed) injury, will return Saturday for a home game against the Blackhawks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

According to Russo, Gustav Olofsson will take a seat so that Quincey can draw into this next contest. Quincey remains a no-frills fantasy option having picked up three assists and a plus-3 rating over nine games and 15:35 of average ice time -- that's nothing to brag to your friends about if you own him, but he gets the job done for the Wild.