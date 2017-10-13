Wild's Kyle Quincey: Gets second assist of season Thursday
Quincey had an assist and two hits in 16:21 of ice time in Thursday's win over Chicago.
Quincey begins the season in the third defensive pairing with Mike Reilly. He's also getting significant time on the penalty kill unit.
