Wild's Kyle Quincey: Healthy scratch Saturday
Quincey was a healthy scratch in Saturday's win over Philadelphia.
He's been alternating being a healthy scratch with Gustav Olofsson, but he's been the odd man out the past two games. His playing time will likely continue to be inconsistent.
