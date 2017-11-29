Quincey was designated for waivers Wednesday.

Reading between the lines, the move to waive Quincey could mean Jared Spurgeon (groin) is available for Thursday's tilt against the Golden Knights. It also means that Ryan Murphy could get an extended look in the lineup while Quincey heads down to AHL Iowa -- assuming he goes unclaimed.

