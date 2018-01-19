Wild's Kyle Rau: Brought up to big club
The Wild Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune Rau from AHL Iowa on Friday.
Rau has been productive in the minors this season, totaling 11 goals and 21 points in 36 contests. The Wild only had 12 healthy forward on their roster prior to Rau's promotion, so he'll round out the big club's depth up front for the foreseeable future.
