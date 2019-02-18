Rau was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Monday.

By sending Rau down to the minors, the club clears the way from Pontus Aberg (lower body) to be activated off injured reserve. The move will also give Rau the opportunity to log some more minutes, as he averaged just 7:01 of ice time in his six NHL contests. With the 23-man roster limit lifted following the trade deadline, the Minnesota is a prime candidate to be recalled from the minors.