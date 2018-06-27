Rau signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Wednesday.

Rau only appeared in three games with the Wild last season, picking up one assist while firing four shots on goal over that span, but he was highly productive in the minors, racking up 23 goals and 50 points in 69 contests. The 2011 third-round pick will almost certainly spend the majority of the next two campaigns with Minnesota's AHL affiliate, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars.