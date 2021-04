Rau was promoted to the active roster for Saturday's game against the Golden Knights, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Rau will play in a second straight game, as Nico Sturm will be scratched once again. The 28-year-old Rau is expected to skate on the fourth line. He's averaged 8:30 of ice time per game this year, posting an assist and 15 shots on net through eight apperances.