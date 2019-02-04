Wild's Kyle Rau: Recalled from minors
Rau was called up from AHL Iowa on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Rau will have to beat out Luke Kunin for a spot in the lineup and will likely be forced to serve as a healthy scratch versus Buffalo on Tuesday. Rau has yet to appear in a game for the Wild this season and figures to be send back to the minors once Pontus Aberg (lower body) is cleared to return.
