Rau was called up from AHL Iowa on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Rau will have to beat out Luke Kunin for a spot in the lineup and will likely be forced to serve as a healthy scratch versus Buffalo on Tuesday. Rau has yet to appear in a game for the Wild this season and figures to be send back to the minors once Pontus Aberg (lower body) is cleared to return.

