Wild's Kyle Rau: Recalled from minors
Rau was recalled from AHL Iowa on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Rau played three games for Minnesota this season and notched one helper. He spent the rest of his time with AHL Iowa, accruing 23 goals and 50 points in 69 games. The 25-year-old's being recalled because AHL Iowa's season is over, but he won't slot in for Game 3 against the Jets.
