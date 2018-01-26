The Wild assigned Rau to AHL Iowa on Thursday.

The 25-year-old pivot will play for the Wild's minor-league affiliate during the NHL's upcoming all-star break, but there's a chance he'll be recalled by the big club for a second time ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Blue Jackets. Rau has tallied a single assist in two games with Minnesota this campaign.

