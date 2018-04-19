Rau will make his playoff debut Friday evening against the Jets, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

With the Wild down 3-1 in the series, coach Bruce Boudreau evidently felt the need to tinker with his lines ahead of the do-or-die Game 5. When Rau was drafted by the Panthers (2011 third-rounder), scouts talked a lot about the diminutive center's raw skills and quickness, so perhaps the feisty bugger will be able to make a tangible difference in the series. The University of Minnesota product compiled 164 points (67 goals, 97 assists) over 160 games for the Gophers from 2011-15, but he's since been limited to 36 regular-season games between the Panthers and Wild with some AHL stops in between.