Rau posted an assist in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Avalanche.

Rau set up linemate Luke Johnson's first NHL tally at 13:15 of the first period. With his second helper of the year, Rau has multiple points in a single NHL campaign for the first time since 2016-17. The 28-year-old forward has two assists, 15 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-2 rating through 11 outings overall.