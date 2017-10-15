Play

Ferraro was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Saturday.

Despite tallying a goal in just 5:20 of ice time during Saturday's loss to Columbus, Ferraro was deemed surplus to requirements. That said, it's likely that Ferraro was sent to the minors to provide Minnesota salary cap relief for the period until they play their next game, which is Friday in Winnipeg.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories