Wild's Landon Ferraro: Demoted Saturday
Ferraro was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Saturday.
Despite tallying a goal in just 5:20 of ice time during Saturday's loss to Columbus, Ferraro was deemed surplus to requirements. That said, it's likely that Ferraro was sent to the minors to provide Minnesota salary cap relief for the period until they play their next game, which is Friday in Winnipeg.
