Ferraro (hip) will be an injured scratch for Saturday's matchup against Chicago.

Although the winger has been making progress towards returning, it looks like he still needs a couple days of rest before taking the ice. Minnesota would gladly welcome Ferraro back as soon as possible with their banged up forward core, and he'll have his next shot to come back Monday against Boston.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories