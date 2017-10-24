Ferraro (hip) is projected to be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against Vancouver.

Ferraro missed Saturday's game against the Flames due to a hip injury, but it appears as though he's overcome that ailment and will simply be the odd man out against the Canucks. The 26-year-old winger has potted one goal in two games with Minnesota this season.

