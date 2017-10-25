Wild's Landon Ferraro: Expected to miss 1-2 weeks
Ferraro (hip) will be sidelined for at least a week, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.
Ferraro was previously reported as being a healthy scratch Tuesday, so it's unclear whether he reaggravated the same injury. Given the timeline established by general manager Chuck Fletcher, the winger won't be available until Nov. 2 against the Canadiens, at the earliest. Don't be surprised to see the Wild place Ferraro on injured reserve in order to call a player up from AHL Iowa.
