Ferraro (hip) will be sidelined for at least a week, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

Ferraro was previously reported as being a healthy scratch Tuesday, so it's unclear whether he reaggravated the same injury. Given the timeline established by general manager Chuck Fletcher, the winger won't be available until Nov. 2 against the Canadiens, at the earliest. Don't be surprised to see the Wild place Ferraro on injured reserve in order to call a player up from AHL Iowa.